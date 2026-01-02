Deadly Avalanches Strike the Italian Alps Amid High Winds

A series of avalanches in the Italian Alps have resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to several more, rescue teams have reported. Challenging weather conditions, particularly strong winds, have complicated efforts to reach affected areas.

The first avalanche occurred in the Maira Valley near the French border, claiming one life and injuring two others. A second incident near the ski hotspot of Pragelato left a woman stranded with injuries, while in the northeastern Veneto region, another avalanche proved fatal for a ski mountaineer.

Heavy snowfall and high winds have elevated avalanche risks throughout the Alps, prompting local authorities to issue stern warnings to skiers and hikers about venturing off-piste as conditions remain unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)