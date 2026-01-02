Fadnavis Juggles Politics and Literature at Marathi Literary Meet

At the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was spotted frequently speaking on his phone. He later explained that his calls were to address the pressing issue of candidates refusing to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming civic polls.

Fadnavis apologized for his phone use during the event, usually an unwavering listener at such functions. However, he reassured attendees that he was multitasking, absorbing the speeches while persuading electoral rebels to rescind their nominations to avert turmoil within political circles.

Emphasizing his commitment to Marathi literature, Fadnavis assured that his government would not meddle in literary institutions, encouraging literary figures to shape society through constructive discourse and creativity, free of political entanglements.