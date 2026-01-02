Left Menu

Fadnavis Juggles Politics and Literature at Marathi Literary Meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, was seen frequently on the phone, addressing electoral rebellion issues. He apologized for this during the event, affirming his dedication to Marathi literature and opposing political interference in literary institutions, while emphasizing the role of authors in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:19 IST
Fadnavis Juggles Politics and Literature at Marathi Literary Meet
  • Country:
  • India

At the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was spotted frequently speaking on his phone. He later explained that his calls were to address the pressing issue of candidates refusing to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming civic polls.

Fadnavis apologized for his phone use during the event, usually an unwavering listener at such functions. However, he reassured attendees that he was multitasking, absorbing the speeches while persuading electoral rebels to rescind their nominations to avert turmoil within political circles.

Emphasizing his commitment to Marathi literature, Fadnavis assured that his government would not meddle in literary institutions, encouraging literary figures to shape society through constructive discourse and creativity, free of political entanglements.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026