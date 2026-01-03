Left Menu

Sindhudurg Airport Soars to New Heights with 24x7 Operations Approval

The Sindhudurg Airport in Maharashtra has received approval from DGCA for round-the-clock operations. Operated by IRB Infrastructure, the airport is now certified for Instrument Flight Rules, enhancing its reliability. This development is set to boost tourism and economic growth in the Konkan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sindhudurg Airport in Maharashtra's Konkan region has achieved a significant milestone by gaining approval for 24x7 operations from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airport, run by IRB Infrastructure, is now prepared to function even during low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

This recent certification enhances the airport's reliability and operational capacity, as it is now approved for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). This development is expected to bolster confidence among airlines, spur traffic growth, and support the Konkan region's economic and tourism prospects.

In addition to IFR certification, the airport has also implemented Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedures and backup navigation aids, ensuring safer and more dependable flight operations year-round. The expansion of its parking capacity further signifies the airport's growing prominence.

