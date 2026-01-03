Left Menu

Kerala Boosts KSRTC with Additional Financial Aid

The Kerala government has sanctioned an additional Rs 93.72 crore to KSRTC for pensions and operational needs, totaling government assistance to Rs 1,201.56 crore this fiscal year. The current Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration significantly supports KSRTC, in stark contrast to previous government allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:07 IST
The Kerala government has approved an extra Rs 93.72 crore in financial aid to KSRTC, as announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Saturday.

From this allocation, Rs 73.72 crore is designated for pension distribution, while Rs 20 crore is meant for other operational necessities. With this new funding, the state's financial aid to KSRTC for the current fiscal year now stands at Rs 1,201.56 crore, which includes Rs 731.56 crore dedicated to pension payouts and Rs 470 crore for other special assistance needs.

This reflects a significant increase beyond the Rs 900 crore originally budgeted, with an additional Rs 301.56 crore already disbursed. Under Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership, the state's assistance to KSRTC totals Rs 13,029.72 crore across two government terms, in contrast to the Rs 1,467 crore provided by the previous UDF government over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

