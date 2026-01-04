New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Interest in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has been reignited amid calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe based on fresh allegations. Haridwar SP (Rural) Shekhar Suyal stated that no VIPs were implicated during the investigation.

The case drew further political attention as Urmila Sanawar, asserting herself as the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, released audio and video recordings alleging the involvement of a man named 'Gattu,' identified as a high-ranking BJP leader in Uttarakhand. Rathore countered by claiming the audios were AI-generated to harm his reputation.

The Uttarakhand government has expressed readiness to pursue further investigation into Ankita's murder if new, credible evidence emerges. The state had previously convicted the resort owner and two others to life imprisonment, following a Special Investigation Team's findings.

