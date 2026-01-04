Left Menu

Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

Venezuela's vice president urged the US to free President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he is the rightful leader. Maduro and his wife were taken to a US warship to face prosecution in New York for a Justice Department indictment on charges related to a narco-terrorism conspiracy.

Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 01:04 IST
In a fervent speech on Saturday, Venezuela's Vice President demanded that the United States release President Nicolas Maduro, asserting his legitimacy as the country's leader.

Maduro and his wife had been taken overnight from their residence at a military base and were now en route to New York aboard a US warship.

The couple faces prosecution linked to a Justice Department indictment on charges of involvement in a narco-terrorism conspiracy.

