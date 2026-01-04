Delcy Rodriguez: A Key Figure in Venezuela's Power Play

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez continues to assert her loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro, despite conflicting claims from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding leadership dynamics in Venezuela. Rodriguez's public appearance in Caracas challenges previous narratives suggesting her presence in Russia.

Rodriguez, noted for her staunch defense of Maduro's government, shares close ties with her influential brother, Jorge Rodriguez, head of the national assembly legislature. Born in Caracas, she has a storied political lineage, with her father having founded the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s.

Her roles as both finance and oil minister highlight her significance in managing Venezuela's economy against rising U.S. sanctions. Having served in various ministerial capacities, Rodriguez's career underscores her critical role in Venezuela's political chess game, drawing from her education in law and rapid ascension in governance.

