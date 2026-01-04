Left Menu

Delcy Rodriguez: A Key Figure in Venezuela's Power Play

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez remains a pivotal figure amid U.S. tensions, known for her loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro and influence in Venezuela's economy. Her career spans roles as finance and oil minister, foreign minister, and vice president, illustrating her strategic importance in Venezuela's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 01:15 IST
Delcy Rodriguez: A Key Figure in Venezuela's Power Play

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez continues to assert her loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro, despite conflicting claims from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding leadership dynamics in Venezuela. Rodriguez's public appearance in Caracas challenges previous narratives suggesting her presence in Russia.

Rodriguez, noted for her staunch defense of Maduro's government, shares close ties with her influential brother, Jorge Rodriguez, head of the national assembly legislature. Born in Caracas, she has a storied political lineage, with her father having founded the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s.

Her roles as both finance and oil minister highlight her significance in managing Venezuela's economy against rising U.S. sanctions. Having served in various ministerial capacities, Rodriguez's career underscores her critical role in Venezuela's political chess game, drawing from her education in law and rapid ascension in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

 Global
2
Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Screwworm

Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Sc...

 Global
3
Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

 Global
4
Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026