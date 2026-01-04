Left Menu

Senegal's Star Performance Propels Them to AFCON Quarters

Senegal came from behind to defeat Sudan 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations, securing a quarter-final spot. Pape Gueye scored twice, while Ibrahima Mbaye added a third. Despite Sudan's early lead, Senegal demonstrated their superiority. They will face either Mali or Tunisia in the next round.

In a thrilling match at the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal successfully secured their place in the quarter-finals by besting Sudan 3-1, despite an early setback. Midfielder Pape Gueye shone with a stellar performance, netting two crucial goals in the first half.

Initially trailing after a surprising goal by Sudan's Aamir Abdallah, Senegal, the reigning Cup of Nations champions, displayed resilience and skill to dominate the remainder of the game. A third goal by 17-year-old Ibrahima Mbaye sealed the victory.

Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw praised his team's perseverance and focus. Their victory sets up a last-eight clash against the winner of the Mali vs. Tunisia match, as they aim to correct earlier mistakes and continue their pursuit of tournament glory.

