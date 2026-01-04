US Operation Capturing Maduro Disrupts Caribbean Travel

A US military operation which captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro led to major travel disruptions across the Caribbean this past weekend. The heavy military activity prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to impose restrictions, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Airlines across the eastern Caribbean, including those to and from Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Aruba, were affected, leaving many travelers stranded amid their holiday plans. The restrictions were lifted by Saturday midnight, allowing airlines to slowly resume operations, according to US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

This unforeseen disruption occurred during a bustling travel period. For many affected families, like Lou Levine's, it was challenging both financially and logistically, as they scrambled to reschedule flights, often bearing unexpected expenses.