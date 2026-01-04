Left Menu

New Horizons in Aviation: Breaking the 150 km Rule

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the 150 km aerial distance rule, preventing new airport construction near existing ones, will waive if current airports are saturated. Encouraging states to develop new airports to meet demand, Naidu emphasized thorough approaches in aviation safety and infrastructure expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:45 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the stringent '150 km aerial distance' rule, barring new airports within this radius of existing ones, will no longer stand if the current capacity is saturated. This shift aims to boost infrastructure in high-demand areas.

Naidu's statement came during his visit to Bhogapuram Airport, where he underscored the government's push for additional airports in metro cities, ensuring they meet escalating passenger needs. He also highlighted the near-completion of licensing for Noida International Airport, targeting an inauguration shortly.

Addressing the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, Naidu assured that investigations are proceeding meticulously with international collaboration. He reiterated a commitment to global safety standards, with ample resources allocated for aviation safety and planning, particularly within tier-2 and tier-3 regions.

