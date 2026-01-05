India's Maritime Vision: Samudra Pratap Commissioned
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Indian Coast Guard's first indigenous pollution control vessel, 'Samudra Pratap', in Goa. With a significant 60% indigenous input, this advanced ship marks a crucial step in Indian maritime self-reliance, ready to tackle pollution and safeguard marine resources.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially commissioned the Indian Coast Guard's pioneering pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap' in Goa, marking a significant milestone in India's move towards maritime self-reliance.
The ship, designed and built domestically by Goa Shipyard Limited, measures 114.5 meters and can reach speeds over 22 knots. It symbolizes India's growing prowess in shipbuilding with over 60% indigenous content, embodying the 'Make in India' initiative.
Samudra Pratap plays a vital role in marine pollution control, law enforcement, and search operations. With advanced systems and a focus on supporting women's empowerment within the military, it further enhances India's maritime capabilities.
