Political Rumbles: Ajit Pawar Criticizes BJP's Worker Valuation
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized BJP for not valuing its veteran workers, referring to former BJP member Amol Balwadkar who joined NCP after being denied a ticket. Pawar accused local BJP leaders of corruption but maintained the alliance at the national and state level.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, speaking at a rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad, launched a critique against ally BJP for neglecting its loyal workers. He highlighted Amol Balwadkar's case, a former BJP corporator from Pune, who was overlooked for a civic polls ticket.
Balwadkar's subsequent resignation and shift to the NCP were used by Pawar to underscore his party's appreciation and support for its dedicated members. Pawar pointed out that NCP not only recognizes hard work but also rewards it with election opportunities.
Accusing BJP's local leadership of corruption during its tenure in the municipal corporation, Pawar affirmed ongoing alliances with BJP both at the central and state levels, crediting Prime Minister Modi with steering national development while targeting local developmental lapses in the last nine years.
