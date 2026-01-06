Trump Defends Military Capture of Nicolás Maduro Amidst Bipartisan Controversy

President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to Democratic critiques concerning the recent military operation that led to Nicolás Maduro's capture. Trump emphasized that Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor, had also called for Maduro's arrest over accusations of drug trafficking.

Speaking to House Republicans in Washington, Trump expressed frustration over the lack of credit he received for the operation. While there is bipartisan agreement that Maduro is not the legitimate president of Venezuela, Democrats remain critical of Trump's move. Maduro was indicted in the United States in 2020 for narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking conspiracies.

The military raid on Maduro's compound, where he was protected by Cuban guards, has sparked fears about potential US expansionism. Despite Trump's reassurances, the international community, including European leaders, is watching his administration's actions closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)