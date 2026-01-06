EU Stands Ready for Ukraine Peace Deal Support

On Tuesday, EU Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's preparedness to support a peace deal in Ukraine. This support would come in the form of civilian and military missions on the ground.

Costa emphasized the strategic necessity for Ukraine to maintain a strong position before, during, and after any ceasefire agreement. His remarks followed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The discussions took place in Paris during a summit of the 'coalition of the willing,' a group of European allies supporting Ukraine in its efforts to establish peace.