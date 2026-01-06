EU Stands Ready for Ukraine Peace Deal Support
EU Council President Antonio Costa expressed readiness to support a peace deal in Ukraine with both civilian and military missions. He emphasized the importance of Ukraine's strengthened position at all stages of the ceasefire process, following discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at a European allies summit in Paris.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:44 IST
- Country:
- France
On Tuesday, EU Council President Antonio Costa announced the European Union's preparedness to support a peace deal in Ukraine. This support would come in the form of civilian and military missions on the ground.
Costa emphasized the strategic necessity for Ukraine to maintain a strong position before, during, and after any ceasefire agreement. His remarks followed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The discussions took place in Paris during a summit of the 'coalition of the willing,' a group of European allies supporting Ukraine in its efforts to establish peace.