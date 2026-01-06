Tusk Reaffirms Poland's Position on Ukraine Conflict

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that there are no plans for Polish troops to be stationed in Ukraine. His assertions came following a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Paris, during which security guarantees for the beleaguered country were the main topic of discussion.

In his televised statement, Tusk emphasized the importance of transatlantic solidarity, particularly in exerting pressure on Moscow, amid ongoing tensions sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Tusk noted that Europe and the United States appeared united in their stance on the conflict, pointing out that Kyiv was seriously considering potential compromises in its war with Russia.

