Apax Partners Invests in iD Fresh: A New Chapter in Ready-to-Cook Foods

Apax Partners has acquired a minority stake in iD Fresh, a company specializing in ready-to-cook food items. The transaction involves buying shares from Premji Invest and TPG NewQuest. iD Fresh aims to accelerate its growth, expand its product offerings, and increase market presence.

  • India

In a significant development for the ready-to-cook food sector, Apax Partners LLP announced on Monday its acquisition of a minority stake in iD Fresh, a Bengaluru-based brand.

The investment, taken from existing shareholders Premji Invest and TPG NewQuest, aims to drive iD Fresh's expansion into new markets and additional product lines.

While financial details remain under wraps, iD Fresh's co-founder and CEO P C Musthafa expressed confidence that the infusion will power the company's growth across India and the Gulf.

