Apax Partners Invests in iD Fresh: A New Chapter in Ready-to-Cook Foods

In a significant development for the ready-to-cook food sector, Apax Partners LLP announced on Monday its acquisition of a minority stake in iD Fresh, a Bengaluru-based brand.

The investment, taken from existing shareholders Premji Invest and TPG NewQuest, aims to drive iD Fresh's expansion into new markets and additional product lines.

While financial details remain under wraps, iD Fresh's co-founder and CEO P C Musthafa expressed confidence that the infusion will power the company's growth across India and the Gulf.

