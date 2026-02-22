Tennis Star Sloane Stephens and Soccer Player Jozy Altidore Announce Split

Former tennis champion Sloane Stephens and ex-U.S. soccer player Jozy Altidore have announced the end of their marriage after four years. Stephens, who clinched the U.S. Open title in 2017, revealed the news via Instagram.

In her heartfelt post, Stephens emphasized a peaceful transition and asked for privacy. 'Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage,' she stated, expressing gratitude for the continued support from fans.

Altidore, known for scoring 42 goals for the U.S. national team, had a prolific career in Major League Soccer and overseas. Both athletes urge supporters to respect their privacy as they navigate this new chapter.