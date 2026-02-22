Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Advocates Enhanced Budget for Higher Education

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged enhanced budgetary support for the Higher Education department at the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors' Conference, emphasising sustained financial care and structural support for public universities. He highlighted budget priorities, institutional development, governance, and cultural heritage.

Karnataka's Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has called on the state government to allocate improved budgetary resources to the Higher Education department. Speaking at the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors' Conference–2026, Gehlot emphasized the need for structured and enduring financial support.

Gehlot, addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, advocated for a state budget that prioritizes higher education, particularly public universities with limited internal revenue. He called for resolving long-standing vacancies in key institutions and ensuring financial provisions for their development.

The Governor underscored priorities such as government university strengthening, curriculum updates, enhancing campus quality, and encouraging sports. He also stressed governance and transparency, urging adherence to guidelines and fostering stakeholder harmony. Gehlot suggested international collaboration, leveraging CSR funds, and promoting cultural identity through traditional attire during ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

