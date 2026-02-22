Left Menu

Daring Midnight Rescue Saves Stranded Metro Cat

A cat named 'Subash' was rescued from a Kochi Metro Rail pillar after a challenging operation involving animal lovers, Fire and Rescue personnel, and metro authorities. Despite multiple attempts and setbacks, including technical issues, the feline was safely retrieved and relocated to an animal rehabilitation center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 09:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cat trapped atop a Kochi Metro Rail pillar was rescued through the joint efforts of animal lovers and Fire and Rescue Service officials on Sunday, after multiple challenging attempts.

The saga began near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station at Kaloor, where auto rickshaw drivers first spotted the stranded cat. Initial rescue efforts were thwarted as the elusive feline moved into the girder's gaps, further complicated by a hydraulic crane malfunction. Nevertheless, animal advocates and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals intervened, while officials left food atop the pillar to sustain the animal.

Named 'Subash' by local drivers after a movie character, the cat's plight gained attention. In a final late-night operation, aided by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited, two rescuers equipped with nets and a rescue box successfully retrieved the cat. The rescue drew a supportive crowd, and 'Subash' was safely transferred to an animal rehabilitation center, marking a successful conclusion to the dramatic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

