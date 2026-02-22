Facebook Fury: Thrissur’s Cyber Crackdown
A Facebook user, 'Balu Balu', allegedly posted an abusive comment against the Thrissur City Police's enforcement drive on private buses. The Cyber Police registered a case under sections 296(b) and 120(o). The individual has been identified, and investigations continue to understand the motives behind the post.
The Thrissur City Cyber Police have registered a case against a Facebook user who allegedly posted an abusive comment on a police department's social media post, officials confirmed.
The post in question was from the Thrissur City Police, detailing their actions against private buses involved in competitive driving. The user, using the alias 'Balu Balu', reportedly challenged the enforcement efforts.
In response, the District Police Chief's office directed a formal investigation. The individual responsible has since been identified and is being probed under specific sections of Indian law that address public obscenity and nuisance.
