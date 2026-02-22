Left Menu

Teachers Arrested in Shocking Abuse Case in Odisha

Five teachers from a private school in Odisha's Kendrapara district have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The arrests followed complaints by the student's father and the district child welfare committee, who uncovered the allegations during an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapada | Updated: 22-02-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 09:01 IST
In a disturbing incident in Odisha's Kendrapara district, five teachers from a private school have been taken into custody over allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl. This follows complaints from the victim's father and the district child welfare committee.

Authorities stepped in after the Class VII student's allegations of prolonged sexual abuse came to light. The district child welfare committee, which initially investigated the girl's claims, escalated the issue to the police, prompting swift action. "A complaint was lodged on February 18, and after a 48-hour investigation, we referred the case for legal proceedings," stated committee member Swagatika Patra.

The Rajkanika police, upon preliminary investigations, have charged the accused teachers while a separate probe continues. Meanwhile, opposition party BJD has intervened, submitting a memorandum demanding severe punishment for those responsible, as tensions rise over the case.

