Winter Wonderland Woes: Snowfall Disrupts Dutch Transport

Heavy snowfall in the Netherlands led to significant disruptions in air, train, and road traffic. Amsterdam Schiphol airport canceled around 500 flights while the Dutch railway company NS halted train operations around Amsterdam. Authorities advised people to stay home as icy conditions caused numerous road accidents.

Heavy snowfall blanketed the Netherlands on Monday, bringing major disruptions to air, train, and road transport. Hundreds of flights were canceled, and trains ground to a halt as the country braced for continued wintry conditions.

At Amsterdam Schiphol airport, one of Europe's major travel hubs, approximately 500 flights were canceled, and the airport temporarily closed for incoming traffic. Flights headed to Amsterdam were rerouted to other locations as the airport struggled with icy conditions.

The severe weather also brought the Dutch railway system to a standstill around Amsterdam, with the national railway company NS suspending services. Road traffic was heavily affected, with authorities advising commuters to avoid unnecessary travel as icy roads led to multiple accidents.

