Kerala Bird Flu Outbreak Sparks Global Concerns

Kerala, India, witnessed 11 separate outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu last month, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). This surge in avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has reinforced concerns among international governments and the poultry industry.

The outbreaks, which resulted in the death of 54,100 birds, predominantly ducks, were reported by Indian authorities and officially confirmed by December 22. These incidents mark the first detected cases among poultry since May.

The unfolding situation has raised fears of potential human transmission and disruptions in the poultry supply chain, which could lead to increased food prices globally, as history of similar outbreaks has shown.

(With inputs from agencies.)