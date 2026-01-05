India's First Indigenous Runway Cleaners Take Flight in Noida

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has inaugurated India's first locally produced runway cleaning vehicles by Anlon Technology Solutions Limited to the Noida International Airport. This marks a significant achievement in engineering innovation and aligns with the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Developed in partnership with Switzerland's Bucher Municipal, these vehicles were assembled at Anlon's facility near Doddaballapur. The handover, which took place on Monday, included delivery of keys to airport representative Pradeep Rana.

Designed to enhance runway safety, the vehicles are capable of removing hazardous debris like nails and metal fragments. They also provide essential cleaning functions, such as dust vacuuming and algae clearance, which are crucial for preventing aircraft skids during landing. The initiative further cements Anlon's role in the industrial supply chain and emphasizes export market exploration through government support.