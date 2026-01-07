Iran Executes Alleged Israeli Spy Amid Rising Tensions

The Iranian government has executed a man identified as Ali Ardestani, accusing him of espionage for Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. State media reported on the execution Wednesday, emphasizing Ardestani's alleged transfer of sensitive information to Mossad agents in exchange for financial incentives, including cryptocurrencies.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency alleged that Ardestani was promised substantial financial rewards and a British visa for his services. The agency described him as a key operative for Israel, claiming he provided Mossad with images and footage of critical locations within Iran. Details surrounding his arrest remain undisclosed.

Human rights organizations and Western authorities have criticized Iran's frequent use of the death penalty for political cases, asserting many convictions stem from forced confessions during opaque trials. Despite these criticisms, Tehran insists those executed were involved in intelligence operations against the state, pointing to Israel's alleged covert attacks as justification.

(With inputs from agencies.)