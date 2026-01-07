From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Prepared by the United Nations Environment Programme’s Regional Office for West Asia (UNEP ROWA) in partnership with the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), Disaster Waste Management in West Asia responds to a growing regional crisis. Across West Asia, countries face repeated natural disasters, prolonged conflicts, and mass displacement, all of which generate enormous volumes of waste in very short periods. This waste, ranging from collapsed buildings and damaged vehicles to medical waste, chemicals, and unexploded ordnance, often overwhelms already fragile waste management systems. When poorly managed, disaster waste quickly becomes a second disaster, threatening public health, polluting land and water, and slowing recovery.

The report builds on regional training workshops held in 2022 and reflects practical experience from governments, humanitarian agencies, and environmental experts. Its core message is simple: managing waste is not a side issue after disasters, but a central part of protecting people, the environment, and long-term recovery.

Different Disasters, Different Waste Problems

The report explains that not all disasters create the same kind of waste. Earthquakes typically generate massive construction and demolition debris, often mixed with hazardous materials such as asbestos. Floods spread waste across wide areas and contaminate it with mud, sewage, and chemicals. Storms and cyclones scatter debris over open land and damage electrical and communication systems. Conflicts and explosions add another layer of danger, producing rubble contaminated with fuel, chemicals, and unexploded weapons, often in places where governance and infrastructure have broken down.

The report also distinguishes between direct waste, created immediately by the disaster, and indirect waste, which emerges later from relief efforts, displacement camps, and reconstruction. Both types are dangerous if ignored, and both require planning from the very beginning of an emergency.

Managing Waste Through the Phases of a Disaster

Disaster waste management is presented as a phased process. In the first hours and days after a disaster, the priority is saving lives. Waste must be cleared to allow search and rescue, hazardous materials must be identified quickly, and temporary storage or disposal sites must be set up. Mapping waste locations using satellite images, GIS tools, and field surveys helps prevent toxic materials from spreading and protects emergency workers.

As the situation stabilizes, attention shifts to recovery. Authorities need better data on waste types and quantities, functioning collection and transport systems, and clear communication with affected communities. People must understand how to sort waste, what risks exist, and how waste will be collected. Proper documentation during this phase is critical for coordination and for requesting national or international support.

In the long term, waste management supports reconstruction. Recycling concrete, metals, wood, and plastics can reduce disposal costs, create jobs, and supply materials for rebuilding. The report stresses that poor practices like open dumping or burning may seem quick but cause lasting harm.

Planning Ahead to Reduce Future Damage

One of the report’s strongest messages is the importance of planning before disasters happen. Disaster Waste Management Contingency Plans help countries prepare for emergencies by identifying roles and responsibilities, disposal sites, hazardous materials, equipment needs, and communication systems in advance. Training staff, testing plans, and coordinating between ministries and agencies can significantly reduce confusion when disasters strike.

The report recognizes that conflict-affected countries often lack strong institutions, but argues that even basic planning improves outcomes. Clear leadership, coordination, and simple procedures can make a major difference, even in difficult conditions.

Special Focus: Explosions, Displacement, and Oil Spills

The report gives special attention to three high-risk scenarios. Major explosions produce huge volumes of mixed and hazardous waste in a very short time. Effective response requires one clear decision-making authority, rapid hazard ranking, and safe containment of toxic materials. Mass displacement places extreme pressure on host communities and refugee camps, where waste services must be provided as urgently as water and sanitation. The report offers practical guidance on waste collection, sorting, recycling, healthcare waste management, and safe camp closure, with attention to gender and community participation.

Oil spills are treated as both environmental and waste emergencies. Using international best practice, the report outlines tiered response systems, stressing prevention, safety, proper waste handling, and environmental monitoring. Overall, the report makes a clear case: managing disaster waste well protects lives, reduces pollution, and speeds recovery. Ignoring it only deepens crises and leaves long-lasting scars on people and the