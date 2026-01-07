Left Menu

Victory Rally: USA Secures Semi-final Spot in United Cup Tussle

The United States advanced to the semi-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament after defeating Greece 2-1. Coco Gauff played a crucial role, winning her singles match and the deciding doubles with Christian Harrison. The event serves as a warm-up for the upcoming Australian Open.

The United States clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Wednesday, overpowering Greece 2-1 in Perth. This crucial victory was spearheaded by Coco Gauff, who first defeated Maria Sakkari in singles, and then partnered with Christian Harrison to secure the deciding doubles match.

Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion, demonstrated clinical precision as she bested Sakkari 6-3, 6-2. However, Greece found a brief moment of hope when Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted Taylor Fritz in straight sets, equalizing the competition before the tense doubles showdown ensued.

In the thrilling mixed doubles decider, the momentum swung dramatically between the two nations. Ultimately, a perfectly executed volley from Harrison sealed the win for the U.S., concluding the match 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. With the Australian Open imminent, this 18-nation event sets a high competitive bar.

