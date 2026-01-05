India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

The Indian government announced a major policy shift on importing low-ash metallurgical coke, removing previous restrictions. This amendment comes as the government now enforces an anti-dumping duty on such imports as a regulatory measure.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade's notification, issued on January 3, declared that coke having ash content below 18 percent can be imported freely. This includes coke fines and ultra-low phosphorous variants of metallurgical coke.

Initially, import restrictions were extended until June 2026 due to the absence of an anti-dumping duty. However, the Ministry of Finance accepted the imposition of a provisional duty of USD 60.87 to 130.66 per tonne, prompting the recent policy adjustment.