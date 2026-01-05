Left Menu

India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

The Indian government has removed import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke, following the imposition of an anti-dumping duty. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced this change, effective from January 3, allowing free import of coke with ash content below 18 percent. The anti-dumping duty ranges from USD 60.87 to 130.66 per tonne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:36 IST
India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government announced a major policy shift on importing low-ash metallurgical coke, removing previous restrictions. This amendment comes as the government now enforces an anti-dumping duty on such imports as a regulatory measure.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade's notification, issued on January 3, declared that coke having ash content below 18 percent can be imported freely. This includes coke fines and ultra-low phosphorous variants of metallurgical coke.

Initially, import restrictions were extended until June 2026 due to the absence of an anti-dumping duty. However, the Ministry of Finance accepted the imposition of a provisional duty of USD 60.87 to 130.66 per tonne, prompting the recent policy adjustment.

TRENDING

1
Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

 Global
2
U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

 Global
3
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
4
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026