Reliance Stocks Plunge: A 4% Drop Raises Concerns

Reliance Industries shares tumbled over 4% on Tuesday, playing a critical role in pulling benchmark equity indices lower. The stock slid 4.42% to Rs 1,507.70 on BSE, and 4.46% to Rs 1,507.60 on NSE, reaching a daytime low of 5% amidst heightened selling pressure.

This decline, representing the stock's steepest intra-day fall in more than eight months, wiped out over Rs 94,000 crore from the company's market valuation. Consequently, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped by 0.44% and 0.27% respectively.

Reliance Industries, historically a major importer of Russian crude, reported a halt in Russian oil deliveries to its Jamnagar refinery, following European Union sanctions. No new shipments have been received in the past three weeks, with none anticipated for January.

