Jensen Huang: Visionary Leader Honored with IEEE Medal of Honor

In a significant accolade for the tech industry, Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, has been awarded the 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor. This prestigious award recognizes Huang's lifetime achievements in accelerated computing, which have positioned NVIDIA as a leader in technological innovation globally.

Underneath Huang's leadership, NVIDIA not only developed the first graphics processing unit (GPU) but also played a crucial role in revolutionizing computing fields such as AI, medicine, and robotics. His visionary approach has laid the foundation for today's AI technologies, marking a new era in industrial advancement.

The IEEE Medal of Honor, accompanied by a $2 million prize, is one of the most significant recognitions in technology worldwide. Huang joins an elite group of past laureates who have reshaped modern technology, underlining the profound impact of his work on society and future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)