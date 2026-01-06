Morbi: The Ceramics Capital Powerhouse

Morbi district in Gujarat has cemented its status as a cornerstone of India's ceramic industry, responsible for 80 to 90 percent of the country's ceramic exports. The government has announced that exports worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore were achieved from Morbi in 2024-25, underpinning its global significance.

With the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) approaching, Morbi's unique contributions to the ceramic sector are set to be showcased, with a special focus on advanced ceramics and energy-efficient technologies. The district, known for its tile production, continues to supply major markets such as the United States, France, and Germany.

Efforts to adopt renewable energy and enhance automation and logistics are underway to further bolster Morbi's status. The region not only excels in ceramics but also thrives in the polypack and wall clock industries, providing substantial employment opportunities in these sectors, the government stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)