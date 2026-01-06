Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra is considering a price hike due to rising commodity prices and a weak rupee. The company is analyzing the impact on costs before making a final decision. This follows similar moves by other automakers like Hyundai and Mercedes Benz, who are adjusting prices in response to economic pressures.

Updated: 06-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:58 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges
Mahindra & Mahindra is evaluating a potential price increase as it grapples with rising commodity prices and a weakening rupee, according to a senior executive on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based carmaker plans to decide on the matter within the next few weeks, with other automakers like Hyundai and Mercedes Benz already announcing price hikes in response to economic challenges.

The company has expanded its electric vehicle offerings, launching the XUV 3XO EV, priced from Rs 13.89 lakh, while keeping a keen eye on market trends amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

