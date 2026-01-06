Godrej Consumer Products Sees Bright Future Amidst Strengthening Market Conditions

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd reported improved demand conditions in India during the third quarter of 2025, expressing confidence in continued consumer consumption growth in the coming months.

The company attributes this positive trend to falling inflation rates and increased affordability spurred by reduced GST rates, projecting double-digit revenue growth.

In Q3 2025, key sectors like home and personal care experienced robust growth, enhancing the company's competitive performance while expecting stable standalone EBITDA margins. Internationally, challenges persist, yet recovery signs are emerging, particularly in the GAUM cluster.

(With inputs from agencies.)