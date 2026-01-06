Godrej Consumer Products Sees Bright Future Amidst Strengthening Market Conditions
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd experiences strengthening demand in India, expecting double-digit revenue growth in Q3 2025. The company attributes this to falling inflation and lower GST rates, supporting consumption growth. Strong performance in home and personal care drives positive outlook for the future.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd reported improved demand conditions in India during the third quarter of 2025, expressing confidence in continued consumer consumption growth in the coming months.
The company attributes this positive trend to falling inflation rates and increased affordability spurred by reduced GST rates, projecting double-digit revenue growth.
In Q3 2025, key sectors like home and personal care experienced robust growth, enhancing the company's competitive performance while expecting stable standalone EBITDA margins. Internationally, challenges persist, yet recovery signs are emerging, particularly in the GAUM cluster.
