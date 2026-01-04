Left Menu

Mumbai Congress Unveils Transformative Plan for BEST: Prioritizing Public Transport and Halting Privatization

The Mumbai Congress released a civic poll manifesto promising to halt privatization and expand the bus fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Aimed at ensuring affordable transport for Mumbaikars, the plan emphasizes public hearings, improved infrastructure, and financial sustainability to enhance urban mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:11 IST
Mumbai Congress Unveils Transformative Plan for BEST: Prioritizing Public Transport and Halting Privatization
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Mumbai Congress revealed its civic poll manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), vowing to stop privatization and expand the bus fleet to improve services.

The manifesto highlights BEST as a public service utility rather than a profit entity, promising funding through the BMC budget without fare hikes without public consultation.

The initiative aims to make public transport citizen-friendly, financially sustainable, and a vital part of reducing congestion, pollution, and ensuring safe mobility.

