Mumbai Congress Unveils Transformative Plan for BEST: Prioritizing Public Transport and Halting Privatization

On Sunday, the Mumbai Congress revealed its civic poll manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), vowing to stop privatization and expand the bus fleet to improve services.

The manifesto highlights BEST as a public service utility rather than a profit entity, promising funding through the BMC budget without fare hikes without public consultation.

The initiative aims to make public transport citizen-friendly, financially sustainable, and a vital part of reducing congestion, pollution, and ensuring safe mobility.