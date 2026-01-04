Left Menu

Delhi Accelerates Towards an Electrified Public Transport Future

Delhi prepares to inaugurate four new bus depots to support its expanding electric bus fleet. The depots, located in Nangloi, Dwarka, Kohat Enclave, and Rithala, will bolster the city's transition to electric public transport, accommodating charging infrastructure and parking for over 3,500 new buses.

Delhi is on the verge of inaugurating four new bus depots, aiming to facilitate its transition towards a fully electric public transport fleet by year-end, officials revealed.

The Transport Department confirmed that completed construction works at Nangloi, Dwarka, Kohat Enclave, and Rithala depots are set to support arriving electric buses. These depots will provide charging infrastructure indispensable for the fleet's operation.

Having already inducted over 3,500 electric buses, the city's fleet is projected to expand to approximately 8,000, necessitating additional parking and charging facilities, according to officials. As preparations finalize, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was briefed on the readiness of these depots for operational deployment.

