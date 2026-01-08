Left Menu

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:05 IST
Jash Modi, Parth Magar, Sarthak Arya top groups to reach knockouts at WTT Feeder
Jash Modi, Parth Magar and Sarthak Arya topped their respective groups to advance to the qualifying knockout rounds of the WTT Feeder Series here on Thursday.

In Group 3, Jash followed his win over third seed Rubin Maharjan with a 11-1, 11-7, 11-1 victory over Bhutan's Dorji Leki. He will now face fifth seed Sriram Sivam, who topped Group 5 with two wins.

In Group 2, Parth defeated Harsh Merotha 11-4, 11-8, 11-4 in his second match on Thursday, while Sarthak hammered Shayan Sarkar 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 in Group 11.

In the knockout round, Parth will face 9th seed Mehan Senthil, while Sarthak will take on the experined Regan Albuquerque.

In the mixed doubles qualifying, top seeds Raegan Albuquerque and Suhana Saini had to work hard to beat Sriram Sivan and Ananya Muralidharan 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10.

Second seeds Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Nithya Mani ended the run of Dhairya Parmar and Anusha Kutumbale 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex.

