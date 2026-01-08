UPDATE 1-US exit of key UN climate treaty criticized as self-sabotage" 

The United States' decision to withdraw from the ‌U.N.'s key climate treaty is a "colossal own goal" that will harm the U.S. economy, jobs and living standards, United ⁠Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said on Thursday.

"While all other nations are stepping forward together, this latest step back from global leadership, climate cooperation and science can ​only harm the U.S. economy, jobs and living standards, as wildfires, floods, ‍mega-storms and droughts get rapidly worse," Stiell said in a statement. "It is a colossal own goal which will leave the U.S. less secure and less prosperous." U.S. President Donald Trump, a ⁠vocal ‌critic of renewable ⁠energy who has called climate change a "con job" and a hoax, went beyond his previous action ‍of withdrawing the U.S. - world's biggest historical greenhouse gas emitter - from the Paris climate agreement ​by removing the country from the underlying UN Framework Convention on ⁠Climate Change.

The UNFCCC requires wealthy industrialized countries to take measures to cut their emissions, adopt policies ⁠to limit greenhouse gas emissions, publicly report their emissions, and provide funding to help poorer nations address climate change. The US also withdrew from the ⁠key UN scientific body on climate change called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. ⁠U.S. scientists ‌played a key role in the IPCC's assessments. The move drew criticism from European officials as well as environmental groups.

