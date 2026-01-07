Biman Bangladesh Airlines Reconnects Dhaka and Karachi After a Decade
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29, marking the first such service in over a decade. Initially operated twice weekly, the resumption follows diplomatic efforts between Bangladesh and Pakistan to strengthen ties, facilitated by recent political changes in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29, reinstating nonstop air connectivity that has been absent since 2012. Officials announced this development amidst warming diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The flights, scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays, are anticipated to enhance travel convenience by reducing the flight time significantly, as current routes require lengthy transit through Middle Eastern countries.
This initiative reflects the growing cooperation between the two nations, evidenced by the recent high-profile visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister to Dhaka, and is poised to boost opportunities for business, tourism, and familial exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket Diplomacy: Bangladesh's Security Concerns at T20 World Cup
China and Pakistan Pledge to Intensify Cooperation in Security Amid Terror Threats
Bangladesh Eyes Potential Purchase of JF-17 Thunder Jets from Pakistan
Bangladesh Eyes JF-17 Thunder: Strengthening Ties with Pakistan
Pakistan's 5G Push Faces Affordability Hurdles, Telecom Industry Warns