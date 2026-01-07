Left Menu

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Reconnects Dhaka and Karachi After a Decade

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29, marking the first such service in over a decade. Initially operated twice weekly, the resumption follows diplomatic efforts between Bangladesh and Pakistan to strengthen ties, facilitated by recent political changes in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:08 IST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29, reinstating nonstop air connectivity that has been absent since 2012. Officials announced this development amidst warming diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The flights, scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays, are anticipated to enhance travel convenience by reducing the flight time significantly, as current routes require lengthy transit through Middle Eastern countries.

This initiative reflects the growing cooperation between the two nations, evidenced by the recent high-profile visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister to Dhaka, and is poised to boost opportunities for business, tourism, and familial exchanges.

