Centre inks pacts with 15 states to strengthen textile industry data systems

The Union Textile Ministry on Thursday signed agreements with 15 states to create a robust operational framework to strengthen the data systems under the Textiles-focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning And Start-Up (Tex-RAMPS) scheme.

This central sector scheme is designed to improve the coverage, quality, timeliness, and credibility of textile-related statistical products and research.

The MoUs (memoranda of understanding) were signed at the National Textiles Ministers' Conference in Guwahati.

''The MoUs create a robust operational framework designed to strengthen the textile data systems across various states and Union Territories. Under the Tex-RAMPS scheme, this initiative drives integrated planning for key sectors -- including handlooms, handicrafts, apparel, technical textiles, etc -- by focusing efforts directly at the cluster and district levels,'' an official statement said.

To support these structural reforms, the ministry is providing financial assistance through a yearly grant of Rs 12 lakh to each state/UT.

The Ministry of Textiles stated that these MoUs embody the spirit of cooperative federalism.

By strengthening the textiles statistical system, the government aims to bridge existing data gaps and ensure that the road-map towards a USD 350-billion industry is backed by robust, real-time insights, the statement said.

Addressing the conference, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said the Union government is working in a steady and balanced manner to harmonise production, exports, and sustainability in the textile sector.

He said that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference aims to encourage brainstorming, innovation, and idea sharing to help build a strong roadmap for strengthening India's textile industry.

The Union minister urged the textile ministers of states and UTs to formulate investor-friendly policies and emphasised the need to attract greater investment in the textile sector at the state level.

Speaking at the event, Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that the textile industry in India is witnessing rapid growth and that the artistic skills of the country's craftsmen deserve greater access to global markets.

He added that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference would provide a comprehensive roadmap for planning future actions to accelerate the growth of the textile industry.

