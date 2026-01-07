Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: 'Reform Express' Gains Speed

India's economy is set to grow at 7.4% in 2026, driven by robust investment and demand-led policies under the NDA government. The First Advance Estimates surpass previous projections, underscoring efforts in infrastructure, manufacturing, and digital goods to achieve a prosperous India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's 'Reform Express' is gaining momentum due to the NDA government's strategic investment initiatives, projecting a 7.4% economic growth by fiscal year 2026.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released First Advance Estimates that exceeded forecasts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and previous government predictions, highlighting an improvement in GDP growth rates.

Modi emphasized ongoing efforts in infrastructure, manufacturing, digital public goods, and 'Ease of Doing Business' as key contributors to realizing the dream of a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

