Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

Severe snowstorms across northwest Europe led to widespread travel disruptions on Wednesday. Over a thousand travelers spent the night at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to flight cancellations, while Paris turned into a winter wonderland, enticing locals and tourists to experience the rare snowfall.

The weather front, dubbed Storm Goretti, brought heavy snowfall from the Atlantic, grounding hundreds of flights and causing major traffic disruptions. Nonetheless, Parisians and visitors took to the slopes, skiing in iconic spots like Montmartre and the Champs de Mars gardens.

Airports across the region scrambled to manage the chaos. Schiphol set up temporary sleeping arrangements for stranded passengers, while Dutch airline KLM restocked vital de-icing fluids. Meanwhile, retail sectors in Paris anticipated a boost in winter gear sales as weather conditions spurred shopping interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)