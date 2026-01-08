UPDATE 1-M&S reports 5.6% rise in Christmas food, offsetting slip in clothes
Its profit in the first half slumped 55.4%, after the shutdown of its online operation caused fashion, home and beauty sales to slide 16.4%.
Britain's Marks & Spencer reported a 5.6% rise in like-for-like food sales in the Christmas quarter but clothing, home and beauty sales fell 2.9%, reflecting lingering issues from last year's cyber hack and weaker demand on the high street.
Chief Executive Stuart Machin said a record number of customers shopped with M&S in the period. "Food sales were strong and the business continues to outperform, hitting a new market share milestone in the period," he said on Thursday.
"Fashion, Home & Beauty is getting back on track as we work through the tail end of recovery." The drop in clothing sales was driven by a poor performance in stores, which had offset a recovery in online, it said.
It said a higher amount of stock was discounted in its post-Christmas sale, but sell-through rates had been strong. In November, M&S said it would have fully recovered from April's cyber hack by the end of its financial year to March, forecasting second-half profit "at least" in line with last year.
It said on Thursday its full-year guidance was unchanged. Its profit in the first half slumped 55.4%, after the shutdown of its online operation caused fashion, home and beauty sales to slide 16.4%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fashion
- Home & Beauty
- Stuart Machin
- Britain
- â€Œafter
- post-Christmas
- Marks & Spencer
ALSO READ
Historic Address: U.S. Speaker to Speak at Britain's Parliament
Britain to Reopen 2041 Treasury Gilt Amid Market Conditions
Britain Demands Answers from Elon Musk's X Over AI Chatbot Issues
Deepfake Dilemma: Britain's Call to Action Against Online AI Imagery
Britain Bars US Islamic Preacher Over Defense of Hamas Ties