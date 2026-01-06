Left Menu

Deepfake Dilemma: Britain's Call to Action Against Online AI Imagery

Britain urges action from Elon Musk's X platform to tackle the spread of intimate deepfake images created via its AI chatbot, Grok. Britain's Technology Minister, Liz Kendall, emphasized the need for swift intervention, focusing on protecting women and minors from non-consensual content. The platform assures the removal of illegal material.

Updated: 06-01-2026 21:04 IST
Britain has called for immediate action from Elon Musk's X platform to combat the creation and dissemination of intimate 'deepfake' images through its AI chatbot, Grok. This appeal follows widespread concern in Europe over the escalating non-consensual imagery on the platform.

Technology Minister Liz Kendall has condemned the situation, describing the content as 'absolutely appalling,' and has pressed for swift measures from the social media giant. Kendall emphasized that no one should face the distress of encountering intimate deepfakes of themselves, and noted the disproportionate targeting of women and girls.

X's Safety account has responded by assuring the removal of illegal content and suspension of involved accounts. International regulatory bodies, including Britain's Ofcom and the European Commission, are scrutinizing the platform's legal compliance, with France and India also demanding accountability.

