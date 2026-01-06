Britain has called for immediate action from Elon Musk's X platform to combat the creation and dissemination of intimate 'deepfake' images through its AI chatbot, Grok. This appeal follows widespread concern in Europe over the escalating non-consensual imagery on the platform.

Technology Minister Liz Kendall has condemned the situation, describing the content as 'absolutely appalling,' and has pressed for swift measures from the social media giant. Kendall emphasized that no one should face the distress of encountering intimate deepfakes of themselves, and noted the disproportionate targeting of women and girls.

X's Safety account has responded by assuring the removal of illegal content and suspension of involved accounts. International regulatory bodies, including Britain's Ofcom and the European Commission, are scrutinizing the platform's legal compliance, with France and India also demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)