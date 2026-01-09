Delhi's Water Initiative: A New Era of Clean Supply

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, with plans to install 7,000 km of new pipelines over the next two to three years. Water Minister Parvesh Verma conveyed this commitment during an Assembly session on Friday.

In response to queries from BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay, Verma highlighted that the government has undertaken projects worth Rs 7,212 crore in the past 11 months. These efforts aim to mitigate problems attributed to earlier administrations and enhance the water and sewer sectors.

To bolster water supply, the government is negotiating with neighboring states for raw water, in exchange for treated water for irrigation. This strategy could boost Delhi's water supply by over 100 MGD. Efforts also include reducing pipeline water loss from 40% to 5% and revitalizing a water-sharing initiative with Himachal Pradesh.