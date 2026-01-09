Legal Scrutiny Over Panchayat Elections Amid Disaster Act Concerns
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu questions the High Court's directive to hold Panchayat elections amidst the Disaster Act's enforcement. He labels some court decisions as arbitrary, focusing on the Disaster Act's legal interpretation and relevance. Elections were previously skipped in snow-affected areas.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has raised concerns regarding the decision of the Himachal Pradesh High Court to proceed with Panchayat elections amid the enforcement of the Disaster Act in the state.
Sukhu plans to seek clarification from the court, questioning whether the Disaster Act remains relevant and meaningful in its current state.
The dispute centers on the Disaster Act's legal interpretation, as the government reviews the court's directive to hold elections before April 2026, considering past delays in snow-affected regions.
