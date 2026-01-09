Ayatollah's Address Amid Iran's Turmoil

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a crucial address on state television in response to the escalating nationwide protests that have gripped the country.

The speech highlights the severe approach Iranian authorities are taking towards the unrest, evidenced by blocking internet and phone access.

Demonstrators continued their protests into Friday, following a call for action by the exiled crown prince. Meanwhile, Iranian state media accused foreign 'terrorist agents' of instigating the violence and noted undisclosed casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)