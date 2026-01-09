PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - January 9
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Glencore and Rio Tinto resume talks on $260 billion mining megadeal - HSBC settles French dividend trade probe for 300 million euros
- BBC warns over wait for World Service funding - UK to exclude financial services from push for closer EU alignment
Overview - Glencore and Rio Tinto said late on Thursday they were in early buyout talks that could potentially create the world's largest mining company with a combined market value of nearly $207 billion.
- International bank HSBC has agreed to pay 267.5 million euros ($311.72 million) to the French treasury to settle an investigation into alleged dividend tax payment fraud. The bank had already repaid 35 million euros in due interest payments and other sanctions. - BBC executives have warned of mounting problems as the corporation waits for the UK government to allocate money to the World Service with less than three months before the new budget needs to start.
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will exclude the City of London from his push for "closer alignment" with the EU, following lobbying by financial services firms against any return to Brussels rules. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)