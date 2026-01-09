PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - January 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not ‌verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Glencore and Rio Tinto resume talks ⁠on $260 billion mining megadeal - HSBC settles French dividend trade probe for 300 million euros

- BBC warns over wait for World Service funding - UK ​to exclude financial services from push for closer EU alignment

Overview - ‍Glencore and Rio Tinto said late on Thursday they were in early buyout talks that could potentially create the world's largest mining company with a ⁠combined market value ‌of nearly $207 ⁠billion.

- International bank HSBC has agreed to pay 267.5 million euros ($311.72 million) to ‍the French treasury to settle an investigation into alleged dividend tax payment ​fraud. The bank had already repaid 35 million euros in ⁠due interest payments and other sanctions. - BBC executives have warned of mounting problems as ⁠the corporation waits for the UK government to allocate money to the World Service with less than three months before ⁠the new budget needs to start.

- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will ⁠exclude the ‌City of London from his push for "closer alignment" with the EU, following lobbying by financial services firms against ⁠any return to Brussels rules. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Compiled ‍by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)