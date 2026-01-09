Left Menu

Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

A major accident occurred on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, involving a cement truck and 11 vehicles. The accident caused serious injuries to four people, an oil spill, and a prolonged traffic jam. The truck's driver fled, prompting an official investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:36 IST
An accident involving a cement truck descending Gaimukh Ghat towards Thane led to chaos on Ghodbunder Road, officials reported. The truck, reportedly carrying 35 to 40 tons of cement, collided with 11 vehicles after the driver lost control, resulting in severe damage and injuries.

According to Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, the crash caused a significant oil spill and disrupted traffic for over two hours. Emergency services quickly responded, addressing the spill to minimize further risks to commuters.

The accident left four people seriously injured and prompted a swift evacuation to Titan Hospital. Police have launched an investigation as the truck driver remains at large, with a case registered at Kasarvadavali station.

