Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

A Russian offensive on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has targeted a facility belonging to prominent U.S. agricultural firm Bunge, leading to a significant oil spill, the city's mayor announced.

The attack resulted in a massive leak of 300 tonnes of oil, raising environmental and logistical concerns in the area. Mayor Borys Filatov explained that response teams are working rapidly to manage the spillage.

Efforts are being made by public utilities to clean up, involving the use of sand and gravel, while authorities have declared a key riverside road closed for up to three days to facilitate the cleanup process.

(With inputs from agencies.)