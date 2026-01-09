British Columbia Explores Trade Frontier with India for Sustainable Growth

In an effort to strengthen British Columbia's economic ties with India, Premier David Eby is set to embark on a significant trade mission from January 12-17, 2026. The mission is geared towards showcasing the province's prowess in sustainable forestry, clean energy, and responsible mining, particularly in key Indian cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru.

Accompanied by Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, Premier Eby aims to alleviate the economic impact of U.S. tariffs by diversifying trade partnerships. The strategy, known as 'Look West,' seeks to double exports to non-U.S. markets over a decade, spotlighting British Columbia's critical minerals and sustainable wood products.

The looming economic ascent of India, poised to become the world's third-largest economy, presents a prime opportunity for British Columbia. The province already leads Canadian exports to India and aims to capitalize on India's demand for clean technology and energy, promoting prosperity and job creation back home.